Howard University football coach on leave after allegations of abusive behavior

Howard University placed football coach Ron Prince on administrative leave Wednesday after he was accused of abusive behavior toward the players and the coaching staff.

Prince, who was the head coach at Kansas State from 2006 to 2008 and spent time with the Detroit Lions, was accused by parents last month of threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful behavior, HBCU Gameday reported.

Prince allegedly sent injured players home without receiving treatment and created an atmosphere of fear at the program, a letter from a parent to HBCU Gameday read.

Another parent told the website: "This isn’t about playing time. This is about the psyche of young black men. We owe them better than that."

Eyebrows were also raised when quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Cam Newton and the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, entered the transfer portal in the middle of the season, CBS Sports reported. More than a dozen Howard players have reportedly been looking to transfer since Prince’s hire.

Howard University released a statement on the allegations.

“Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes,” the school said.

Prince told HBCU Gameday he was unaware of the complaints against him.

The football team is 1-8 this season.