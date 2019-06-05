How Kinsey Wolanski pulled off that daredevil Champions League streak and evaded security

Kinsey Wolanski is the X-rated prankster who pulled off her biggest stunt so far by streaking during the Champions League final.

With the world watching Liverpool take on Spurs in Madrid, Wolanski sprinted onto the pitch wearing just a skimpy black swimsuit with 'Vitaly Uncensored' written across it.

But she is not the only one who cunningly evaded security that night in Spain.

Wolanski, 22, is the girlfriend and accomplice of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, whose adult website Vitaly Uncensored has exploded in popularity since his lady's exploits.

He invaded the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final and was subsequently banned from attending football matches.

However, the Russian-American internet star - who now plans to marry his girlfriend - got past security at the Wanda Metropolitano simply by wearing a fake blonde beard.

He was up in the stands filming the action when his model girlfriend burst onto the pitch during the first half.

Wolanski was able to get all the way to the half-way line before finally being accosted by security.

