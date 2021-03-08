Houston's Tramon Mark delivers game-winning buzzer-beater on long heave

Houston defeated Memphis in a pivotal American Athletic Conference matchup Sunday night thanks to a Tramon Mark buzzer-beater.

The Cougars in-bounded the ball with 1.7 seconds left. Marcus Sasser threw the pass to Mark, which was caught at half court. Mark dribbled through Tigers defenders to launch a heave 35 feet away from the basket and the ball banked off of the backboard and into the net for the victory.

"To do that on senior day for those guys, just makes it even better," Mark tweeted after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston’s DeJon Jarreau added: "I saw it the whole way in. I was standing right next to him. Just grabbed it, shot it with confidence. That’s what he does. He makes unorthodox shots like that. It was a one-legged leaning 3 from half-court, and he hit it."

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said he drew up the play for Mark.

OREGON CLINCHES PAC-12 TITLE WITH 80-67 OVER OREGON STATE

"The last thing we told Tramon in the huddle was he would have time to catch it, dribble and get the shot off," he said. "The kid made a heck of a shot."

Mark’s buzzer-beater came after Memphis hit a dramatic three-point shot to tie the game. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said that he considered fouling since the team had two to give, but he was concerned about giving Houston the ball at half court.

"When he turned to his strong hand, I didn’t like that at all because it was 1.7 seconds," Hardaway said of Mark. "When he split Damion Baugh and Lester and he released the ball, from my angle, I saw it going in all the way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The loss hurts Memphis’ chances to make the tournament. The Tigers will likely need to win the upcoming conference tournament or at least make it to the finals to secure a spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.