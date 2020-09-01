Houston Texans: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The Houston Texans once again came away with an AFC South crown, but Deshaun Watson and company fell at the hands of the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Texans, however, will have an opportunity to get revenge on the Chiefs when the two squads open up the NFL season Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Houston traded away All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, which means the Texans will rely on an effort from all of their wideouts to fill the shoes of one of the most prolific players at the position in the league. The Texans received running back David Johnson in return for Hopkins and then traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who will line up with Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb. Obviously it will be difficult to replace Hopkins' production, but Watson will have a laundry list of weapons at his disposal.

Last season, Watson once again proved to be the franchise quarterback the team hoped he would be when it drafted him back in 2017. He finished with 3,852 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns and added 413 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

With a solid offense in place, the Texans' defense will be led by All-Pro J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, linebackers Benardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham, and safety Justin Reid.

Here's what else you need to know about the Texans this year.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: DAVID JOHNSON

David Johnson, the 28-year-old running back out of Northern Iowa, has dealt with injuries in two out of the last three years when he was carrying the football for the Cardinals, but a rejuvenated Johnson could prove to be a key piece for the Texans in 2020.

If Johnson regains some of his form from his 2016 breakout season, he can help Watson and the rest of the Texans offense. That year, Johnson piled up 1,239 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns and added 80 receptions for 879 receiving yards and four more scores.

Now that he is older, it's highly unlikely that he produces at that high of a level, but if he stays healthy for a whole season, he can put together a solid season in a high-powered offense.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Deshaun Watson (QB), David Johnson (RB), Will Fuller V (WR), Brandin Cooks (WR), Randall Cobb (WR), Darren Fells (TE), Laremy Tunsil (OT), Senio Kelemete (OG), Nick Martin (C), Zach Fulton (OG), Tytus Howard (OT)

Defense: J.J. Watt (DE), Brandon Dunn (DT), Charles Omenihu (DE), Whitney Mercilus (LB), Benardrick McKinney (LB), Zach Cunningham (LB), Brennan Scarlett (LB), Gareon Conley (CB), Jaylen Watkins (S), Justin Reid (S), Bradley Roby (CB)

Special Teams: Ka'imi Fairbairn (K), Bryan Anger (P)

2020 TEXANS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Chiefs (9/10, 8:20 pm)

Week 2: Ravens (9/20, 4:25 pm)

Week 3: @ Steelers (9/27, 1 pm)

Week 4: Vikings (10/4, 1 pm)

Week 5: Jaguars (10/11, 1 pm)

Week 6: @ Titans (10/18, 1 pm)

Week 7: Packers (10/25, 1 pm)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: @ Jaguars (11/8, 1 pm)

Week 10: @ Browns (11/15, 1 pm)

Week 11: Patriots (11/22, 1 pm)

Week 12: @ Lions (11/26, 12:30 pm)

Week 13: Colts (12/6, 1 pm)

Week 14: @ Bears (12/13, 1 pm)

Week 15: @ Colts (12/20, TBD)

Week 16: Bengals (12/27, 1 pm)

Week 17: Titans (1/3, 1 pm)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +5000

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.