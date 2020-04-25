Houston Texans: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Houston Texans made five selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Houston didn’t have a ton of draft picks in this year’s event but they did what they could in the middle rounds.

The Texans did have some luck and snagged a few solid defensive players.

Here are who the Texans chose during the draft:

ROUND 2, PICK 40: ROSS BLACKLOCK, DL

The Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Blacklock is a defensive lineman out of TCU. He had 40 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft. He is considered one of the best defensive linemen left in the draft.

ROUND 3, PICK 90: JONATHAN GREENARD, LB

The Texans selected linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the No. 90 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenard will be called upon to be an impact defender almost immediately for the Texans. He had 53 tackles and 10 sacks for Florida during his lone season there. He had transferred from Louisville.

ROUND 4, PICK 126: CHARLIE HECK, OL

The Texans selected offensive lineman Charlie Heck with the No. 126 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heck is a big offensive lineman who could compete for a starting job. At North Carolina, he excelled at both left and right tackle.

ROUND 4, PICK 141: JOHN REID. CB

The Texans selected cornerback John Reid with the No. 141 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reid was a solid defensive back at Penn State. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions during his senior season.

ROUND 5, PICK 171: ISAIAH COULTER, WR

The Texans selected wide receiver Isaiah Coulter with the No. 171 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Coulter will be an added weapon for Deshaun Watson. He had 72 catches for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Rhode Island.