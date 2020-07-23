Houston Rockets: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Houston Rockets, heading into the NBA restart as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, will only go as far as James Harden and Russell Westbrook take them.

Harden is arguably the best shooting guard in the league, and prior to the season being put on hold back in March, he once again was making his case for NBA MVP. Harden averaged 34.4 points, 7.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Always known for logging a ton of minutes during the regular season, Harden should be refreshed and ready to go on a run.

Westbrook, on the other hand, is still producing despite wearing a different uniform. So far this season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, and tied with Harden averaging 1.7 steals per contest. The duo combines for over 60 points per game and will be crucial for the Rockets heading in the postseason.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southwest Division

Record: 40-24

Coach: Mike D'Antoni

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +1400

ROSTER

Bruno Caboclo, SF

DeMarre Carroll, SF

Tyson Chandler, C

Chris Clemons, PG

Robert Covington, PF

Michael Frazier, SG

Eric Gordon, SG

Jeff Green, PF

James Harden, SG (+2000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Danuel House Jr., SF

Luc Mbah a Moute, PF

Ben McLemore, SF

Austin Rivers, PG

P.J. Tucker, PF

Russell Westbrook, PG

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks on July 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Houston doesn't have an easy road ahead. After a date with the Mavericks, the Rockets will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets will close out the regular season with games against the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers. If Houston hangs onto the sixth seed, a showdown with the Denver Nuggets could take place in the first round of the playoffs.

