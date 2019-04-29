Expand / Collapse search
Houston Rockets' James Harden gets whistled on social media for ‘grandma quilt’ pregame outfit

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Houston Rockets guard James Harden’s loss to the Golden State Warriors during Sunday night’s Game 1 Western Conference semifinal may have begun off the court, when the player showed up wearing an outfit social media users likened to a “grandma quilt.”

Harden was pictured entering Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., wearing the colorful, quilt-like ensemble. NBA fans were quick to roast the player.

“I remember my grandmother buying one of those at a flea market in 1984,” one user joked.

“Grandma, that’s a nice quilt,” another wrote.

Even most Harden fans were hard-pressed to like the fashion choice.

"Sorry, love James Harden, but he really needs a fashion adviser unless he's wearing these awful outfits just to annoy people," a tweet read.

But at least one fan didn’t seem to mind, writing “Haters gonna hate! Go Rockets go,” with a GIF of Harden flexing on the court.

Harden scored 35 points, shooting 9 for 28 and 4 of 16 on 3s, in the104-100 loss to the Warriors. He blamed the loss, in part, on uncalled fouls.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden told reporters after the game. “We all know what happened a couple years back with Kawhi. Call the game how it’s supposed to be called, and that’s it. I’ll live with the results.”

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series, with Game 2 set for Tuesday in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.