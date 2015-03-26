Houston reportedly lands 2013 NBA All-Star Game

Houston has reportedly landed the 2013 NBA All- Star Game.

According to FOX 26 in Houston, the game will be played at the Toyota Center on February 17 with NBA All-Star festivities starting two days earlier.

It would be a reunion for the league and Houston, as the Rockets and the Toyota Center also hosted the game in 2006. This would be the third NBA All- Star Game in Houston with one also held in the Astrodome in 1989.

The news comes as the NBA is mired in a messy, public labor dispute between the players and owners. The sides have not made progress towards a resolution, leaving the 2012 season in limbo.