Houston girl, 7, proudly sings national anthem in stands at Astros game

Xcarlee Ramon, 7, was passionately belting out our nation's anthem at a Houston Astros baseball game last season when she was spotted by a family friend who then filmed the moment.

Ramon's mother, Winderlee Nerios, told the Houston Chronicle that her daughter's vocal rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Minute Maid Park wasn't the first time the girl proudly showed her patriotism.

"She loves singing the national anthem," Nerios said. "But she loves singing in general. She's been trying to learn 'La Bamba' now."

While Ramon's innocent moment has become a beloved viral sensation, another young girl — 8-year-old Chloe Beaver — didn't have as much luck when, at an Astros game in September, a woman told her to stop cheering so loudly.

The Astros, however, were grateful for Beaver, and invited the 8-year-old fan to cheer on the team at their workout on Tuesday.

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who saw a video of Beaver cheering and encouraged her to never stop, said he was treating the Beaver family to a fun time. McCullers tweeted Tuesday that Beaver is "such a sweetheart" and that she is "very excited she will be cheering us on Friday."

