Houston Astros fans brave torrential downpour even with stadium roof closed

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros closed their roof Thursday for their game against the Texas Rangers but fans still needed to break out the umbrellas as the torrential downpour swept through the area.

The powerful thunderstorms, which resulted in golf ball-sized hail and seven inches of rain in some areas, leaked through Minute Maid Park’s roof. The rain appeared to seep through all parts of the roof.

Fans sitting behind right field pull out umbrellas as rain seeps through gaps in the roof of Minute Maid Park during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Astros on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Houston. 

Some Astros fans were forced to scatter from their right field seats because of how wet the area was.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick was able to track down a Hunter Pence line drive to right field that may have been a go-ahead home run if fans were sitting in their normal seats.

“If (fans) sitting where they normally are, maybe a few hands in the way and not able to make that play,” Reddick told reporters after the game, according to the Houston Chronicle. “A little blessing in disguise we had all that rain tonight.”

The Astros won the game, 4-2.

