Houston Astros slugger George Springer 'disciplined' over apparent anti-gay slur directed at umpire: report

Houston Astros star George Springer reportedly faced punishment for a foul-mouthed tirade in which he apparently called an umpire a “f-----g c-------er.”

Springer’s meltdown occurred April 23 in a game against the Minnesota Twins. Instead of getting a ball four call, home plate umpire Angel Hernandez punched him out for a called third strike. Springer tossed his bat and started to complain to Hernandez over balls and strikes.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The outfielder was then caught on top of the dugout steps appearing to call Hernandez a “f-----g c-------er.”

Major League Baseball’s commissioner’s office told OutSports that the 2017 World Series MVP was “disciplined” for his actions. But it wasn’t clear what the punishment ensued.

"This inappropriate behavior was addressed with Mr. Springer and the Houston Astros and he has been disciplined," the commissioner's office told the website.

Out Sports noted that Springer wasn’t in the lineup on April 29. Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters it was a regularly scheduled day off, according to the Houston Chronicle.