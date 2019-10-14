Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa dedicates home run to young fan with cancer

Carlos Correa saved the day for the Houston Astros to give his team a 3-2 win Sunday that tied the AL Championship Series with the New York Yankees at one game apiece.

For a young fan battling cancer, as FOX 26 Houston reported, it made his day as well.

Last week, Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez visited Jalen, a cancer patient who attends her old high school.

In an Instagram post, she detailed the special meeting: “Nothing else in this world is as rewarding as this. Carlos and I got to meet this special guy today🙏🏼 Jalen is a fellow Laredoian like myself AND attends my old high school 🤟🏼As soon as I heard about Jalen being in Houston I made sure we did everything possible to meet him 🙏🏼 You are our hero Jalen! Keep fighting we’re right behind you cheering you on🧡 thank you @mdandersoncancercenter for letting us visit some of your patients🙏🏼 #LonghornPride”

Correa later wrote on an Instagram story, as the news outlet reported, that he would use his baseball skills to make Jalen feel better: “NEXT HOME RUN I HIT WILL BE FOR YOU… WHEN YOU SEE ME POINTING, I’LL BE POINTING AT YOU.”

New York’s bullpen buckled in the 11th inning when Correa led off with a home run off J.A. Happ, the Yankees’ ninth pitcher. The series is now tied, 1-1.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

