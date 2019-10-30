Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB Postseason
Published

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman discloses death of grandfather ahead of World Series Game 7

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Washington Nationals face Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World SeriesVideo

Washington Nationals face Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series

The home team has yet to win a game in the 2019 World Series; Jeff Paul reports from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman announced Wednesday that his maternal grandfather had died, hours before he was to play in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

Fox 26 reported that Bregman disclosed the information during a pregame conversation with local business owner Jim McIngvale.

“If you see her today, she’s not doing well,” Bregman said of his mother, “my grandpa died a few hours ago.”

Bregman also posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and other family members surrounding his grandpa. A message reads: “RIP tonight is for you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bregman has smashed three home runs and recorded eight RBI in the series, making him a potential MVP if the Astros win Wednesday night's Game 7.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.