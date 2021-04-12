Hornets' Miles Bridges throws down vicious dunk on Hawks defender

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges caught the attention of the NBA world Sunday night when he appeared to capture a soul with an incredible dunk over an Atlanta Hawks player.

The play came with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Bridges received the ball after a Cody Zeller rebound. He drove to his right and jumped right at Clint Capela for the ferocious dunk. The pictures and video from the play illustrated one of the best dunks of the season.

Charlotte was up a few points at the time after rallying from a 17-point deficit but the team couldn’t close out the win. The Hornets lost the game 105-101.

"We struggled to score early on. We just couldn’t make a shot," Charlotte coach James Borrego said, via the team’s website. "We had a rough first quarter scoring the ball. We’ve seen that a few times throughout the last couple weeks. Guys continued to fight. We had a 10-point lead there in the fourth quarter (with 7:16 remaining) – we just couldn’t close it out."

Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points and seven rebounds, but the Hawks were hard to stop.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 32 points. Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds even as he was put on a poster by the dunk.

Charlotte and Atlanta are vying for positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Atlanta is fourth in the East with a 29-25 record. Charlotte is sixth with a 27-25 record.