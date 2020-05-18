Hornets' Miles Bridges ready to challenge his boss Michael Jordan to 1-on-1

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is ready for the challenge.

Bridges on Sunday reacted to a 2015 quote from Michael Jordan who said at the time he was a bit wary about challenging Hornets players to 1-on-1 competitions. Jordan acquired the Charlotte Bobcats in 2009 and the team was later rebranded as the Hornets.

“I’m pretty sure I can,” Jordan told the French newspaper L’Equipe in 2015 when asked if he could win a 1-on-1 with some of his players. “So, I don’t want to do that and demolish their confidence. So I stay away from them, I let them think they’re good…but I’m too old to do that anyway.”

The quote resurfaced in Fadeaway World last week and was sent around social media in the days and hours leading up to the final episodes of “The Last Dance.”

Bridges responded to the quote on Twitter.

“Let’s get it then.”

Bridges, who entered the NBA last season and was averaging 13 points per game before the season was suspended, may want to be careful about not getting into Jordan's even if the NBA legend had just turned 57 this year.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist said in 2013 he lost to Jordan 1-on-1.

“He did play me 1-on-1 one time,” he told CSN Houston. “And it was hard for me … I lost. I lost to a 50-year-old guy. That’s my boss, though. He’s the best player to play the game.”

Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk both expressed reservations in the past about facing Jordan because they didn’t think they could win.

Jordan playing against the talent of today could be the next big thing to watch.