Hope Solo adds to US women's soccer celebration controversy over Thailand win: 'I think it was unnecessary'

Former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo stirred more controversy Thursday when she added to the chorus of criticism facing her former team for a supposed too-raucous celebration during a 13-0 blowout against Thailand.

Solo said during an interview on “CBS This Morning” she understood the disapproval some of her former teammates were hearing after the celebrations.

“I am no stranger to controversy, but let me tell you: I am a proponent of respecting my opponents, and I always have been,” she said. “Obviously, I've made some comments in the past out of poor sportsmanship, but I truly believe that we have to show so much class, especially coming from the number one team in the world… I think it was unnecessary to have planned-out goal celebrations.”

Solo added: “My favorite goal celebrations are the ones that come naturally because you really see the passion from the player. What I thought was so classy was after the end of the game, [forward] Carli Lloyd went up to the Thailand goalkeeper, and she put her arm around her and walked her off the field. That's the kind of class I want to see from the United States.”

She also said she believes the men would be criticized for doing similar things.

The U.S. team defeated Thailand in historic fashion Tuesday, but many took issues for the players celebrating every goal. However, Megan Rapinoe, who scored one goal against Thailand, brushed off the backlash in an interview with FOX Sports’ Alex Curry.

“Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador, they can come at us,” she said. “I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night. We've been pretty pent up, as well. We've had kind of a heavy lead-up, obviously everything off the field... So, if our crime is joy, then we'll take that.”

U.S. coach Jill Ellis also questioned why the team was making waves for the goal scoring.

She added that the purpose of the World Cup is to score as much as possible because goal differential is a key factor in who moves onto the next round in case there’s a tie

“With the scoreline tonight, we have to look at the group stage as every goal counts and it was important for us to continue to go,” Morgan said. “But for these 24 teams, it's a great opportunity for women to showcase what they've worked their entire life for and not every federation gives the same financial effort to their women's side and that's unfortunate.”

Solo had previously blasted Ellis for being a poor leader and someone who “cracks under pressure.”

The U.S. will play Chile in their next match.