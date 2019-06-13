Hope Solo reveals doctor told her she was 'hours from dying' after miscarriage with twins

Former U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo revealed she was moments from death after suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with twins

Solo told Elle Magazine in an interview published Tuesday the devastating miscarriage occurred last year while she was running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation. She told the magazine she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, had been trying to have kids and that a week went by before she learned she was actually pregnant with twins.

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Solo, who is set to appear on the cover of Elle later this month, told the magazine. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

A week later, Solo was in Orlando, Fla., for the election where she ran on equal pay for both U.S. men and female players.

“I didn’t expect to win, but I knew my voice was important,” she said. “That speech took a lot. Even before all that, it would have taken courage.”

Solo left U.S. soccer after the 2016 Rio Olympics in which the team lost to Sweden. Solo criticized the Swedish team, creating a controversy that ended with U.S. soccer suspending her for six months and terminating her national team contract.

The former goalkeeper criticized U.S. coach Jill Ellis prior to the team’s blowout win over Thailand. She said Ellis was a poor leader and someone who “cracks under pressure.