Honus Wagner baseball card sells for $1.2 million

In 1909, Honus Wagner earned $10,000 to play shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- a salary that made him the highest-paid player in the sport.

This week, Wagner's baseball card from that season sold privately for 120 times what the Hall of Famer earned during his most lucrative season -- a staggering $1.2 million.

The 1909-11 T206 card was graded in Good 2 condition on a scale of 1 to 10 by Professional Sports Authenticator, the Southern California-based SCP Auctions said Tuesday.

This example of a Wagner card was sold twice before at auction. The card garnered $657,250 in 2014 and $776,750 in 2016, according to SCP Auctions.

It’s a “truly remarkable amount” for a card rated at a Good 2 condition, SCP Auctions president David Kohler told the Associated Press. It might be “only a matter of time” before any card graded lower than a Good 2 would bring in $1 million.

According to Beckett, a 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner was sold for $3.12 million through Goldin Auctions in 2016. The card was graded a 5 by Professional Sports Authenticator.

Wagner, a Hall of Fame shortstop who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 1900s, was said to be upset that his likeness was being used on a tobacco product. He refused American Tobacco Co.’s request to use his image, which led to the company ceasing production of his card.

Only a handful of Wagner cards are known to exist and just six have been graded higher by Professional Sports Authenticator than the one sold this week.

