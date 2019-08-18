Honduras soccer riot leaves 3 dead, at least 10 injured, officials say

At least three people were killed and 10 were injured after riots broke out Saturday night in the capital of Honduras before a soccer game between two rival teams, officials said.

The violence erupted outside the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa before the match between the Motagua and Olympia soccer clubs, after crowds threw objects at the Motagua team bus. Three players on the team were injured when the glass windows shattered, according to the team.

Fighting then continued inside and outside the National Stadium after officials canceled the game due to the bus incident.

LIVERPOOL GOALIE ADRIAN MAY MISS NEXT ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH AFTER PITCH-INVADER INCIDENT

“Three people died and seven were shot and stabbed. One of them is a boy," local hospital spokeswoman Laura Schoenherr told the Reuters news agency. "Three of the injured adults are in critical condition."

The Motagua club shared pictures on Twitter of the inside of the damaged bus after the attack.

The team also shared photos of the injured players who had to be transported to an area hospital and treated for facial wounds. They were identified as Emilio Izaguirre, Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier.

SAM KERR FOCUSED ON LEADING RED STARS TO NWSL TITLE

“Reprehensible and lamentable,” the Motagua club said in another tweet with photos of the damage.

Around 10,000 people were in the stadium as violence developed outside, with many later getting caught in a stampede as police used tear gas to try to get control of the crowd, the BBC reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The country's ministry of security told Reuters it had set up "five rings of security" before the game.

The president of Olympia club, Rafael Villeda, told the local press that he would meet with the leadership of the National League and Motagua to decide on the future of the game, according to the news agency.