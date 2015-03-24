Holloway scores 19 as George Mason holds off Princeton 63-60

Patrick Holloway scored 19 points and George Mason held off Princeton for a 63-60 victory on Saturday.

Marquise Moore added 11 points for the Patriots, who lost to another Ivy League school, Cornell, in their season opener.

The Patriots (1-1) took a 32-19 lead in the first half on the strength of a 14-1 run midway through.

The Tigers (1-1) rallied in the second half, closing to 40-37 with 13:08 left on a 3-pointer by Clay Wilson and five straight points from Hans Brase, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Patriots rebuilt their lead to nine with baskets by Moore, Julian Royal and Vaughn Gray. An 11-1 run capped by two free throws from Spencer Weisz brought the Tigers back to within two with 41 seconds left but Jalen Jenkins made two free throws down the stretch and that was enough to preserve the win.