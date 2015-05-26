Hoffman scores twice as Senators beat Sharks

San Jose, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Mike Hoffman scored two goals in the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, on Saturday.

Mark Stone also lit the lamp in the final stanza for the Senators, who have won a season-high five straight games. Erik Karlsson also scored.

"I think we showed everyone around our dressing room that we can play and we're a good team in this league when we want to be," Hoffman said. "Beating these three teams here is never something easy to do. So we're making a good push here. We're going strong and we just got to keep it going."

Andrew Hammond made 28 saves and has now won the first five starts of his NHL career. He entered Saturday's contest on a two-game shutout streak.

Tommy Wingels and Patrick Marleau scored for the Sharks, who have lost eight in a row at home. Antti Niemi stopped 27-of-30 shots.

"When you get up on a team you have to pile it on," Wingels said. "I don't know if it's the killer instinct we lack or if we don't know how to play with a lead. It's frustrating."

Trailing 2-1, the Senators scored three unanswered goals in the third. Stone tied the game at 3:52 when he put home a rebound off a Kyle Turris shot.

Hoffman put Ottawa in front at 7:59 with a power-play goal. Mika Zibanejad's shot from the point deflected off the end boards and ricocheted to Hoffman in the lower left circle. He beat Niemi with a snap shot.

Hoffman scored an empty-net goal with 1:10 left to secure the victory.

Wingels ended Hammond's shutout streak 2:27 into the game, banging a rebound past him from close range.

The Senators tied things up on Karlsson's power-play goal at 7:29 of the second. Turris fired a shot from the point that hit off the back boards and went to Karlsson, who beat Niemi from the right circle.

San Jose took the lead back on Marleau's power-play goal at 13:19. Brent Burns' shot from the point ended with Marleau putting home a rebound.

Game Notes

Sharks forward Tye McGinn returned after missing 12 games with a head injury ... The Senators went 2-for-3 on the power play, while San Jose went 1-for-2.