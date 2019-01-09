Canadian hockey team bus crash survivor returns to the rink

One Humboldt Broncos player finally returned to the ice rink less than a year after a semi-truck collided with the Canadian hockey team's bus, killing 16 people.

Kevin Matechuk took to Twitter Tuesday to share an inspiring video of his son, Layne, back on the ice for the first time since the deadly crash last April, which caused serious injuries to the young player.

“After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident,” the father said in his tweet. “Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe”

The 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries after the crash of the bus carrying the team headed to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

An update from the family in September revealed that Layne sustained a serious brain injury and was struggling to regain his speech.

But, on Tuesday, Matechuk shared multiple videos of Layne skating and shooting pucks. Two other survivors returned to the ice in September to play for the Broncos in their first game since the crash, SI.com reported.

Layne's father has documented the player’s recovery, sharing that he "has been working hard everyday.”

Layne’s return to the ice came the same day that the driver of the truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is set to be sentenced in court later this month.