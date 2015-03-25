Hill lifts D'backs in wild affair with Padres

Aaron Hill's single to left scored Adam Eaton to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a wild 10-9 win in 10 innings over the San Diego Padres.

In a game that featured multiple lead changes, outstanding defensive plays and 26 hits, Arizona again capitalized with late-game heroics to win for the 11th time in walk-off fashion this season.

The Diamondbacks, who moved to 15-5 in extra innings, pulled within five games of Cincinnati for the second wild card spot. They are 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Eaton singled off Dale Thayer (2-4) to start the home 10th. Paul Goldschmidt also singled. Martin Prado, who made a game-saving grab in the ninth inning, put runners at the corners after a fly out. After Goldschmidt was given second base, the Padres put five men in the infield, but Hill hit a line drive to deep left field to win the game.

The game also saw blown saves from Will Harris and Brad Ziegler on the Arizona side. Heath Bell (5-2) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th.

Gerardo Parra homered and knocked in a career-high five runs. Prado had three RBI and Eaton went 3-for-5, as the Diamondbacks won for the third time in four games.

They've played extra innings five times in their last 14 games. That includes wins each time, including 18-inning and 16-inning contests.

"We made a lot of mistakes. Our bullpen obviously had trouble. You're seeing some residual effects of the extra-inning games. We got through it," Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

Ronny Cedeno knocked in three runs and Jedd Gyorko had two RBI for San Diego, which is in danger of being swept in this three-game set.

"That was a game that had a lot of direction both ways," Padres manager Bud Black said.

Lost in the shuffle of the dramatic ending was Ian Kennedy's return to Arizona. Kennedy, who faced his former team for the first time since he was dealt to the Padres at the non-waiver trade deadline last month, allowed six hits, five walks and six runs over 4 1/3 innings.

David Holmberg lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks, who were coasting with a 7-3 lead entering the eighth. Cedeno had a two-run double, and Mark Kotsay and Gyorko added RBI base hits to tie the game.

Prado delivered the tie-breaking two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Padres tied the game in the ninth against Ziegler. Nick Hundley's single plated Yonder Alonso. With men at the corners, Cedeno executed a perfectly- placed bunt to the first-base side of the mound. Goldschmidt hesitated, and the infield hit tied the game.

San Diego would have taken the lead later in the ninth if not for Prado. With the bases loaded, Gyorko sent a line drive destined for the left field corner, but Prado made a leaping grab to rob an extra-base hit.

The Diamondbacks had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth when Luke Gregerson threw a pitch into the dirt. The ball didn't go far, though, and Cliff Pennington was tagged out in a run down towards the plate to send the game to the 10th.

Gyorko had an RBI single during a three-run opening inning, but the Diamondbacks tied it in the second on Parra's 10th homer of the year.

Josh Collmenter escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fourth, and Arizona went ahead in the fifth on Goldschmidt's RBI ground-rule double. Parra's two-run single later in the frame made it 6-3.

Prado walked with the bases loaded in the sixth to create the four-run margin.

Game Notes

Prado upped his season RBI total to 71, which is a career-high. He also has 30 RBI this month. Equally as impressive, he's 15-for-30 with 24 runs batted in with runners in scoring position ... Padres third baseman Chase Headley left the game due to back stiffness ... The Diamondbacks have won their last five games when a starter makes his MLB debut ... Arizona has a five-game winning streak at Chase Field and has won eight of its last 10 at home ... The Diamondbacks opened a roster spot for Holmberg by designating outfielder Jason Kubel for assignment.