School principal calls Kobe Bryant's death 'karma,' resigns from job

A Washington state high school principal who reportedly called Kobe Bryant's death “karma” resigned Friday, according to school officials.

Dr. Liza Sejkora, principal of a school in Camas, Wash., north of Portland, wrote in a since-deleted post on her private Facebook page, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” on Jan. 26, the same day Bryant, a retired player for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash. She followed the post with a shrug emoji.

Sejkora was placed on administrative leave Tuesday following a backlash over her remarks.

She apologized for her post, which she called a "visceral response."

"I made a really bad choice, posted something that was in bad taste, and that’s what I’d like to rebuild from,” Sejkora told Oregon's FOX 12 this week.

Before her resignation, she also wrote a letter to parents and students this week asking for a second chance.

"I want to apologize for suggesting that a person's death is deserved," she said, according to NBC News. "It was inappropriate and tasteless. ... In education, we remind students to think before they post online, especially when feelings are inflamed. We also teach our students about context. My emotions and past experiences got the best of me in that moment. I've learned an important lesson and I hope that I can earn your trust back.”

In her Facebook post, Sejkora was referencing sexual assault allegations brought against Bryant in 2003 that were later dropped after his accuser decided not to testify. Bryant denied the charges.

Sejkora has not commented on her resignation.