High school hoops player's 55-foot, buzzer-beating shot wins playoff game; video goes viral

It's going to be tough to top this buzzer beater just three days into March.

Khalil Edney grabbed a loose ball and made a 55-footer as time expired to give New Rochelle a 61-60 victory over rival Mt. Vernon in a New York sectional final on Sunday.

Video of the shot became an immediate sensation online. Duke guard Seth Curry tweeted "Wow!" to go along with a YouTube link for Edney's heave, and New Rochelle alum Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens also offered his congratulations online.

The sequence started when Edney's inbounds pass was broken up and a Mount Vernon player tried to run out the clock by flipping the ball in the air. Edney then brought it in and let fly for the win.

The shot was initially waved off, but the referees eventually reversed the call.