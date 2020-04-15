Indiana high school football coach accuses Colts of stealing new logo design

The Indianapolis Colts debuted a new alternative logo on Monday but one Indiana high school coach thinks the franchise is “ripping off” his design.

The Colts unveiled a number of new logos and looks for the team including an alternative to the famous “Horseshoe” logo, which has represented the team for 67 years.

“The outline of the state of Indiana is carved out of the "C" from the Colts' new word mark to honor the team's home state and community,” a press release from the team read. “The new secondary mark will be used to complement the Horseshoe and will be featured on fan gear and subtly integrated into the Colts uniform design.”

But not everyone is a fan of the new look.

Former Cathedral High School football coach Jere Kubusk took to Twitter to point out that the Colts new look isn't all that new.

“Good to know that even though I’m in WI now, I can still contribute to life in Indy,” he said in a tweet, accompanied by a side-by-side image of the Colts logo and his former team’s logo.

“Thank you @Colts for ripping off my logo for @CathedralFBall.”

The high school team, which boasts having the most wins in the state and 12 championships, has reportedly used the logo since 2016, according to Kubuske, who claims he tagged the team “regularly” in posts.

The Los Angeles Chargers were accused of something similar after unveiling a new logo earlier this year that looked eerily similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers logo.