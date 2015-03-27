Hickey to replace Vazquez Rana on IOC board

The head of the European Olympic Committees has been nominated to replace Mexico's Mario Vazquez Rana on the IOC's powerful executive board next year.

EOC President Patrick Hickey of Ireland said he was nominated for the post Tuesday by the executive council of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Vazquez Rana, the media magnate who has headed ANOC for 32 years, has served on the International Olympic Committee's rule-making executive board since 2000. However, he loses his IOC membership next year when he reaches the age limit of 80.

The terms of Vazquez Rana's succession on the IOC board has been a contentious issue in recent weeks.

Hickey said his nomination to replace Vazquez Rana will come up before the ANOC general assembly in Moscow in April. If ratified by the assembly, Hickey's appointment to the board would require final approval at the IOC session next summer during the London Olympics.

Vazquez Rana declined comment after Tuesday's meeting. The ANOC council will report on the issue Wednesday in a meeting with the IOC.

Vazquez Rana, an IOC member since 1991, was re-elected ANOC president last year to another four-year term.

He has sought unsuccessfully to get his position on the IOC and executive board extended until 2014.