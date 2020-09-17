Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Herschel Walker slams BLM movement, challenges NFL owners and players who support 'trained Marxists'

Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza have referred to themselves as “trained Marxists.”

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Herschel Walker urges America to support police: Rioters should get federal timeVideo

Herschel Walker urges America to support police: Rioters should get federal time

Former NFL star Herschel Walker weighs in on ending unrest in America on ‘Fox &amp; Friends.’

Herschel Walker posted a video on his Twitter sharing his thoughts about learning Black Lives Matter is led by “trained Marxists.”

In the video, the former Georgia Bulldog, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL great asked the professional football community: “Is this who you are supporting? A trained Marxist tells you they are anti-government, -anti-American, anti-Christian, anti everything.”

Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia  Garza have referred to themselves as “trained Marxists.”

Black Lives Matter co-founders Alicia Garza, left, and Patrisse Cullors have referred to themselves as “trained Marxists.” (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The New York Women's Foundation)

Black Lives Matter co-founders Alicia Garza, left, and Patrisse Cullors have referred to themselves as “trained Marxists.” (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The New York Women's Foundation)

“We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk,” Cullors said in the interview with Jared Ball of The Real News Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Walker demanded answers from BLM: “Tell the American people exactly who you are standing for.”

He called for the American people that support the movement to justify their reasons: “When you talking BLM, are you supporting the group that is trained Marxists?”

'What’s the end game?' Herschel Walker responds to NFL protestsVideo

Players have protested the national anthem and have worn decals on their helmets featuring the names of victims of violence, and end zones will feature phrases such as "End Racism." They've taken a knee during the national anthem and at times linked arms.

“First of all, it’s great unity but as I said early on, there shouldn't be politics in sport,” Walker told “The Story with Martha MacCallum."

He said the league, under the leadership of Roger Goodell, has allowed the protests, but he asked: "What's the end game?"

“The players do have a right to protest, but they must realize that fans have a right to protest as well,” he continued. “So if they boo, you can't be upset. If they don't watch the show, you can't be upset.”

Herschel Walker on NFL plans to boost social justice initiatives, political blame game over COVID responseVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker emphasized that these protests do not achieve the end goal being sought out and the only way to see change is by acting.

“Instead of everybody having their folded arms and closed fists, why don't we have an open hand?” he asked. “We all come together, and I’d love to go with you, the NFL, all major league sports, let's go to Washington. Let's get the Democratic, let's get the Republican people together."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Trending in Sports