Hernandez, Marquez on Mexico roster for exhibition against Nigeria in Atlanta

Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez and Leon defender Rafael Marquez are among 24 players selected by Mexico coach Miguel Herrera for El Tri's exhibition game against Nigeria in Atlanta on March 5.

The game is the last for Mexico with its Europe-based players before final World Cup preparations start in May. Mexico plays the U.S. at Glendale, Ariz., on April 2, which is not a FIFA fixture date.

When the team gathers after the European club seasons ends, Mexico plays Ecuador in Arlington, Texas, on May 31; Bosnia-Herzegovina at Chicago on June 3 and Portugal at Foxborough, Mass., on June 6. Mexico opens World Cup play against Cameroon on June 13, then faces host Brazil and Croatia.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Moises Munoz (America), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio, France)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (Porto, Portugal), Rafael Marquez (Leon), Francisco Rodriguez (America), Enrique Perez (Atlas), Juan Carlos Valenzuela (America), Miguel Layun (America), Paul Aguilar (America), Miguel Ponce (Toluca), Hector Moreno (Espanyol, Spain)

Midfielders: Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon), Luis Montes (Leon), Juan Carlos Medina (America), Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Carlos Pena (Leon), Giovanni Dos Santos (Villarreal, Spain), Javier Aquino (Villarreal, Spain), Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Hector Herrera (Porto, Portugal)

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United, England), Alan Pulido (Tigres UANL)