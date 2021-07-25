Hernández hits 2 of Toronto's 5 homers in 10-3 win over Mets

All-Star Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York Mets 10-3 Saturday night to stop a three-game losing streak.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays, who overtook the San Francisco Giants for the MLB lead with 149 homers. The Giants entered the day with 146.

The power outburst came on a day in which Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya tinkered with the lineup and moved Springer from the middle of the lineup to the leadoff spot and slotted All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the second slot.

"We felt it was time to make a move," Montoya said. "It felt that way and I am glad it worked out well."

Trevor Richards (4-0) got the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Springer, a free agent target of the Mets in the winter, put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0 in the third inning with his eighth homer of the season off All-Star Taijuan Walker (7-4).

Walker retired the next two hitters before Bichette reached on an infield single and Hernández homered to make it 3-0.

Springer, who has been booed by the home fans at Citi Field during the first two games of the series, drew some cheers in the bottom half of the inning when he dove on the left-center field warning track to rob Brandon Nimmo of an extra-base hit.

For the Connecticut native who starred at UConn, the highlight reel catch was not something to totally quiet the tough crowd.

"Ultimately at the end of the day, play for the Toronto Blue Jays and I am out there trying to make plays, to get hits, to do whatever I can do for our team," Springer said. "I am not going to concern myself with what’s happening on the other side. I am happy to be here."

Semien won an 11-pitch matchup, driving a 3-2 breaking ball over the left field wall for his 24th homer. The three-run drive that made it 6-0 and chased Walker out of the game with no outs in the fifth.

"They had the home run swing going today," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "They came out swinging. You’ve got to credit the really good lineup they have."

Despite the six-run advantage, Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was unable to escape the bottom half.

After retiring Kevin Pillar on a foul out, Ryu gave up five consecutive hits, including the last three that each drove in a run. Dom Smith’s single made it 6-3 and finished Ryu.

Ryu allowed three runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Richards then entered with runners on first and second, and struck out J.D. Davis and James McCann to end the threat.

Bichette extended the lead to 7-3 in the seventh with his 17th homer. He added an RBI single in the ninth before Hernández connected for his second homer of the night and 15th of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager Charlie Montoya said right-handed starter Alek Manoah will not be making his next starts, instead throwing a simulated game Monday in Florida. Manoah, who nursing a bruise on the right side of his back, could rejoin the club when it returns to Toronto.

Mets: 2B Jeff McNeil missed his second straight game due to fatigue in his left leg. Luis Guillorme started in his place. … INF/OF Brandon Drury was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Nick Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA) is slated to make his debut for the Mets on Sunday. The Mets got the 41-year-old Hill on Friday in a trade with Minnesota. RHP Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA) will be starting for the Blue Jays.