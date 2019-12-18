HS football coach portrayed in 'Remember the Titans' dead at 84

Herman Boone, the high school football coach who inspired Disney's "Remember the Titans," passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday.

Boone was best known for leading T.C. Williams High School in Virginia to a state championship in 1971, while also dealing with a school merger that year.

His former assistant coach, Aly Khan Johnson, said Boone was at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, when he lost his battle with cancer, according to The Associated Press.

Johnson reportedly visited Boone often and had made plans to see him on the day of his death.

During their championship run, T.C. Williams went undefeated and had their story immortalized in the 2000 movie, which starred actor Denzel Washington, who portrayed Boone.

The film's depiction of racial tensions was exaggerated, however, and the writers took a great amount of artistic license with the actual story, according to ESPN.

Boone's wife, who operates a funeral home, is currently making the arraignments for his burial.

