Henry Ruggs crash: Nick Saban reacts to deadly accident involving his former player

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who coached former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, reacted to the news of his former player after Ruggs crashed his Corvette into an SUV, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Saban talked about the tragic accident during a press conference on Wednesday.

"This is something a lot of folks can learn from," Saban said, via Saturday Down South. "A lot of players on our team. When we say challenge people to make good choices and decisions, do the right thing. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating.

"And these consequences are probably going to be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We’re going to support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims, and our thoughts and prayers are also with them."

Police said that Ruggs showed signs of impairment at the crash site. He was booked and arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving after he checked out of a local hospital.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours before his initial court appearance on multiple felony charges. Prosecutors said he was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash.

Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .161%, which is more than twice the legal limit in the state.

Ruggs was a first-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.