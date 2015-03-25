Henderson scores 23 points as Ole Miss advances to SEC tourney final with 64-52 win over Vandy

Marshall Henderson scored 23 points as Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 64-52 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals, putting the Rebels just one more win away from making sure their NCAA tournament berth is automatic.

The third-seeded Rebels (25-8) came here needing wins to sharpen their postseason resume. Now they will play No. 13 Florida, a 61-51 winner over Alabama, in Sunday's championship game where the winner advances to the NCAA tournament.

Reginald Buckner also had 15 points, and Murphy Holloway added 12 for Ole Miss. The Rebels now have won six of seven to reach the championship game for the first time since 2001. Another win would give coach Andy Kennedy his first NCAA berth and the Rebels' first since 2002.

No. 10 seeded Vanderbilt (16-17) lost for only the second time in eight games. Kedren Johnson had a team-high 12 points.