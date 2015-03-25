Hechavarria helps Marlins down Mets in extras

For the second consecutive day, Adeiny Hechavarria pushed the go-ahead run across in extras and the Miami Marlins went on to take an 8-4 victory in 10 innings against the New York Mets Sunday at Citi Field.

Hechavarria's RBI single in the 20th inning Saturday helped lift the Marlins to a 2-1 victory and end the longest game of the season. His heroics came a bit earlier Sunday in the finale of this rain-shortened two-game set, and got a little help on the play.

Bobby Parnell (4-3) allowed a pair of singles to start his second inning of work. Hechavarria came to the plate and ripped a grounder toward second, but Daniel Murphy took his eye off the ball while trying to turn a double play and the ball scooted into right field to allow the go-ahead run to score.

Greg Dobbs added a sacrifice fly and Miguel Olivo smashed a two-run homer to break open the contest. Derek Dietrich had two hits -- including a game-tying solo homer in the eighth -- and also scored twice.

Chad Qualls (1-0) picked up the win in Miami's fifth straight victory against New York and eighth in 11 contests this season. The Marlins have just 18 victories on the campaign.

Since sweeping a four-game set from the New York Yankees, the Mets have dropped six of seven -- including five to the league-worst Marlins.

"It's certainly pretty close," Mets manager Terry Collins said on whether this was the team's lowest point. "This is when you reach down and find out who belongs here and who doesn't."

David Wright had a two-run double and Murphy had a solo homer with two RBI to help build a 4-1 lead for New York, but the offense went 1-for-22 with seven strikeouts after the third inning.

Logan Morrison, who was activated off the 60-day disabled list prior to the contest, had two hits in his season-debut for Miami and scored the go-ahead run. It was his first game since July 28 of last season.

"He was a little shot of energy in the dugout, when after playing 20 innings, let's face it, you need it," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. "We needed somebody to energize you and get you fired up. He did that. It was a big hit. It was good to see him out there."

Jonathon Niese went 6 2/3 frames for New York after having his previous start skipped over due to shoulder tendinitis. He was in control early but the Marlins got to the lefty by the sixth.

Ed Lucas and Deitrich each laced one-out singles and Marcell Ozuna followed with a double off the wall in right to bring both runners home and cut the Marlins' deficit to 4-3.

After tough innings in the second and third, Marlins starter Tom Koehler settled down to retire 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, and Deitrich took him off the hook by ripping a solo shot to right off Mets reliever Scott Rice.

Hechavarria knocked in the first run with a single in the second, but Murphy countered in the bottom half of the frame with a leadoff homer.

Koehler packed the bags in the third and Wright came through with a two-run double into center and the Mets took a 4-1 lead on Murphy's groundout.

Game Notes

After the game, the Mets optioned first baseman Ike Davis, outfielder Mike Baxter and relief pitcher Robert Carson to Triple-A Las Vegas. Davis went 0- for-3 and is batting .163 on the season, while Baxter went 0-for-4 and Carson served up Olivo's homer in Sunday's setback ...Koehler went seven innings and was charged with all four runs on six hits ... The Mets were 2-for-27 with runners in scoring position during this two-game set, including a team-record 0-for-19 in Saturday's loss ... Rice had not allowed a home run in the his previous 33 appearances this season ... Koehler registered his first major league hit with a single in the seventh inning.