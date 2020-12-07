Heat's Bam Adebayo surprises mom with new house for her birthday

NBA All-Star center Bam Adebayo surprised his mom with a brand new house for her birthday weeks after signing a $163 million contract extension with the Miami Heat.

Adebayo took to social media to share the special moment when he surprised his mom with her very own home -- a dream the 23-year-old had always hoped of accomplishing by playing in the NBA.

“SCREAMING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WHOLE [WORLD],” Adebayo wrote in his caption. “You deserve this and so much more.”

Adebayo and the Heat agreed to a five-year, $163 million extension last month, making his the largest contract in franchise history, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“This is an accomplishment I always wanted to get," Adebayo said after news of the deal broke. “Just being able to reach this milestone and being able to generationally change my family's life and also take care of the people around me, it's a big deal to me."

Adebayo will certainly be able to achieve that under the new deal.

He is set to make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the upcoming season. And if he makes an All-NBA team or wins another top league-wide honor this season, his annual salary will increase.

“It's another challenge I'm willing to take on," he said. “I'm all about helping this team win. If my individual accolades help, then I'm for sure in."

Adebayo averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists this past season but was forced to sit out the rest of the final against the Los Angeles Lakers after getting injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.