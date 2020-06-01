Heat's Udonis Haslem calls for justice in George Floyd case, not proud of violent protests

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said Sunday he would be “lying” if he said he was “proud” of what’s going on as some protests in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd turned violent, leading to businesses being burned and stores being looted.

Haslem, who has spent his entire 17-year career with the Heat and has family members in law enforcement, spoke about the protests Sunday.

“There definitely has to be justice for George,” he said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “There definitely has to be protest for what happened to George. But I'd be lying if I said it's been gone about the right way. I'd be lying if I said I'm proud of what's really been going on.

“I have an obligation to this community because this community has done so much for me. But I also have an obligation to the police department as well, who so many of my family are members — come here every day, and they work, take care of people, they make sure people are safe. So there’s got to be a better way. I stand here right now confused, torn, frustrated. I wasn't even supposed to be here.”

Haslem said he originally didn’t have plans to attend the press conference but showed up because he wanted to be “a part of the solution” because he’s scared being a black man and trying to raise kids in the U.S.

“We have to have a plan moving forward. It has to be together. Like [City Commissioner Keon Hardemon] said, 'You've got to part like the Red Sea when you see that foolishness coming.' As a black man, raising black kids in America, I'm scared as hell, way more scared than I ever was for myself.

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation over the course of the week. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

Three other officers who were there for the arrest were fired from the department but not arrested or charged.

“They were terrible people before they put that badge on, man. For you to stand there and watch that, it's got nothing to do with your badge, it's got nothing to do with your color, it has nothing to do with your race; it's something inside you that's messed up,” Haslem said of the officers involved in Floyd’s death, according to ESPN. “It's your soul that ain't right.”