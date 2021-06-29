Hawks' Trae Young to miss Game 4 vs. Bucks after 'freaky' ankle injury

Trae Young’s "freaky" ankle injury is keeping him out of the Atlanta Hawks' pivotal Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Hawks made the announcement less than an hour before tip-off. ESPN first reported that Young would not play due to a bone bruise.

Young briefly exited Game 3 when he injured his ankle stepping on a referee’s foot. He went down and was complaining about the play. He would later return in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks would lose the game, 113-102.

"I didn't see him. I guess I've got to have eyes in the back of my head now to see who's behind me," Young said, adding it was "just a freaky accident."

Young said he planned to play on Game 4.

According to ESPN, the star guard "exhausted every avenue" to try and play but his mobility was limited.

Lou Williams is set to get a majority of the time in Young’s place. Kris Dunn, who has only played in four games during the regular season, could also see an increase in minutes.

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead and a win could make it an insurmountable 3-1 lead. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.