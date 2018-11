Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Austin Daye to a second 10-day contract.

Daye has appeared in two games with the Hawks. He also played in 26 contests (four starts) earlier this season with the San Antonio Spurs.

In 10 games this season with Erie of the NBA Development League, Daye averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks.