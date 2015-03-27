Hawks part ways with coach Woodson

Mike Woodson is out as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

The team said Friday it will not offer Woodson a new contract after the team was swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Orlando Magic.

Woodson coached the Hawks for six seasons. The team improved its record every season after managing just 13 wins his first year.

This season, Atlanta won 53 games, its most since 1996-97, and captured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. But that wasn't enough to save Woodson's job.