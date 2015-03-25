Hawks' Horford, Pachulia to miss Wednesday's tilt

The Atlanta Hawks will be without a pair of starters in the frontcourt for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Bobcats, with the team announcing that both forward Al Horford and center Zaza Pachulia will not play due to injuries.

Horford, averaging a club-best 9.8 rebounds along with 15.6 points on the season, has been bothered by a sore left calf that also sidelined him for last Friday's loss at Brooklyn. The two-time All-Star did participate in the Hawks' two most recent contests and had 28 points and 15 boards in Monday's 104-96 win over Minnesota.

Ivan Johnson will start Wednesday's matchup in Horford's place.

Pachulia is dealing with an Achilles injury that limited him to 16 minutes in Monday's game. The 6-foot-11 native of Georgia is averaging 6.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 41 games this season.

The Hawks will have guards Devin Harris and DeShawn Stevenson available to face the Hornets. Harris sat out Monday's contest due a sprained ankle, while Stevenson has been sidelined for a week with a sore right knee.