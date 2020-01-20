Atlanta Hawks' Chandler Parsons suffered career-threatening injuries in car crash, attorneys say

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons suffered career-threatening injuries in a car crash last week, the player’s attorneys said Monday.

Parsons suffered a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum in Wednesday’s crash, attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan said.

He was leaving practice when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver. The attorneys said the driver was charged with DUI in the wreck.

The NBA player’s attorneys said that the other driver “admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him” and “passed out” following the wreck. The attorneys said the driver is responsible for jeopardizing Parsons’ career. The driver was not identified.

Parsons remains in concussion protocol and was not with the team Monday for their game against the Toronto Raptors. He was not on the bench for their previous two games. The Hawks announced last week that he had suffered a concussion and whiplash and have recently added “associated disk injury” to the list of injuries.

In his eight years in the league, Parsons, 31, has played for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies prior to Atlanta. Parsons has played in only five games this season, with his last appearance on Dec. 27.

He is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 440 career games.

