Hawks' Trae Young injures ankle after stepping on ref's foot in 'freaky accident'

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young briefly exited Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals after injuring his ankle against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night when he stepped on a referee’s foot.

Young went down and was complaining about the play. He would later return in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks would lose the game, 113-102.

"It's sore right now," he said of his ankle. "It's hurting. It's frustrating."

Young will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the sprain. He’s set to get extensive treatment over the next 48 hours to make sure he’s good to go for Game 4.

"I didn't see him. I guess I've got to have eyes in the back of my head now to see who's behind me," Young said, adding it was "just a freaky accident."

Young said he plans to play in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan was less certain.

"I don't know right now. When he returned to the floor, he was obviously limping on that (ankle). When I subbed for him. we just decided to keep him out," McMillan said.

Young scored 35 points and had four assists in 39 minutes. He was 12-for-23 from the field and was 6-for-14 from three-point range.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.