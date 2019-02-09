Harvard narrowly defeats Columbia in nail-biting triple-overtime hoops contest

A dramatic basketball game between two Ivy League schools, Harvard and Columbia, led to an even more climactic finish on Friday night.

Harvard narrowly defeated Columbia 98-96 in triple overtime. Videos from the game showed the two teams not giving up the L right away. Seconds before the end of the game, Columbia Lions player Gabe Stefanini was able to tie the game just as the buzzer sounded, USA Today reported. The game was forced into overtime.

In overtime, Harvard’s Bryce Aiken was able to tie Harvard with Columbia 81-81 with an almost-impossible 3-pointer. Aiken ended up having a career-high game with 44 points.

In the second overtime, Columbia’s Jake Killingsworth returned the favor to tie the Lions with the Harvard Crimson 89-89.

In the end, or in the third overtime, Harvard was able to narrowly defeat Columbia 98-96. 98 points was a season-best for Harvard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.