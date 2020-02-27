Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hartford Hawks
Published

Hartford women win 1st in season finale, end 28-game skid

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford — which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men — won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night.

The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley's head coaching career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carmen Villalobos added 16 points — 12 in the second — for the Hawks (1-28, 1-15).

Azariah Wade gave the Hawks the lead for good at 61-59 with 5:20 left and they had a seven-point lead after Lucas' jumper with just under two minutes remaining. Anastasia Warren hit a 3 to get Stony Brook (25-3, 13-2) within 70-67 with 29 seconds left but the Seawolves missed their final four shots.

The Hawks shot 52 percent from the 3-point line (11 of 21), better than their overall 48 percent.

The top eight teams in the nine-team America East advance to the conference tournament, so Wednesday's game was the Hawks' last.