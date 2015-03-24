Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Harrison's 3 lifts Wildcats to Final Four with 75-72 win over Michigan

By | Associated Press
    Kentucky's Marcus Lee (00) and Michigan's Jordan Morgan (52) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA Midwest Regional final college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 30, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (The Associated Press)

    Kentucky's Dakari Johnson (44) and Michigan's Spike Albrecht (2) go after a loose ball as Michigan's Glenn Robinson III (1) and Jordan Morgan (52) watch during the first half of an NCAA Midwest Regional final college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 30, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS – Aaron Harrison made a 3-pointer from NBA range with 2.3 seconds left Sunday to lift Kentucky to a 75-72 win over Michigan and a trip to the Final Four.

Harrison, one of five freshmen on eighth-seeded Kentucky's starting lineup, elevated over Caris LeVert, and drained it. He scored all 12 of his points over the last 8:05.

Nik Stauskas missed a heave at the buzzer and the Wildcats (28-10) rushed off the bench and dogpiled Harrison at midcourt.

This will be Kentucky's 16th trip to the Final Four and it marks the first time an all-freshman starting lineup has made it there since the Fab Five took Michigan in 1992.

Kentucky plays Wisconsin Saturday in Texas.

Stauskas led the second-seeded Wolverines (28-9) with 24 points.