Harris leads 4 West Virginia players in double figures in 88-55 win over Presbyterian

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

West Virginia's Eron Harris led four Mountaineers in double figures as WVU took out Presbyterian 88-55 here Saturday afternoon.

Harris led all scorers with 19 points, while teammates Juwan Staten (16), Remi Dibo (14) and Devin Williams (11) all provided firepower. Williams, a true freshman center, picked up his second double-double for West Virginia (4-1). He pulled down a game-leading 11 rebounds.

Jordan Downing (19) was the only double-figures scorer for the Blue Hose (1-4), who have yet to beat an NCAA Division I school thus far.

The game is part of the Cancun Classic, which moves to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Tuesday. The Mountaineers will play Old Dominion at that juncture and then meet either Wisconsin or Saint Louis on Thursday.

It will be WVU's first foray outside of the United States, other than an event in Puerto Rico.

Presbyterian will play Bowling Green on Tuesday.