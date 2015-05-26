Harper wins NL Player of the Week again

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper earned his second consecutive National League Player of the Week award on Monday.

Harper led the National League in hitting (.522) slugging (1.087) and on-base percentage (.656) last week. He recorded two doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBI, nine walks, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases.

Harper's Washington teammates Denard Span and Max Scherzer were also considered for the award.