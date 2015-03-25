Haren, Nationals beat Braves

Dan Haren pitched eight innings of one-run baseball and the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, in the finale of a four-game set.

Haren (3-3) blew by the Braves' offense, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed just four hits an a walk in his outing. Rafael Soriano pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his ninth save.

"(Haren's) a consummate pitcher," said Nationals manager Davey Johnson. "He doesn't give in to a hitter. He's got all kinds of movement on the ball, and this is a very aggressive swinging ballclub."

Denard Span was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and Steve Lombardozzi had one RBI for the Nationals, who split the series 2-2.

Dan Uggla knocked a solo shot but the Braves mustered just five hits. Starter Kris Medlen (1-4) surrendered three runs on seven hits while striking out eight and walking three over seven frames.

Span started the game with a double to right, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Medlen and scored on a single by Lombardozzi.

Washington tacked on two more runs during its next at-bat. With two outs, third baseman Chris Johnson misplayed Span's soft grounder. The ball rolled into shallow left field allowing Anthony Rendon and Wilson Ramos to score on the play.

Uggla's home run came with two outs in the seventh.

Soriano gave up a two-out single to Evan Gattis in the ninth, Uggla popped out to Lombardozzi to end the game.

"(Haren) was great...and Soriano took care of the rest," Chris Johnson said.

Game Notes

Medlen threw 104 pitches ... Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond hit his 11th double of the season ... Haren entered the game 2-1 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts at Turner Field, though his last victory came in 2005, as a member of the Athletics ... The Nationals were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base ... Washington is 8-8 against NL East teams this season.