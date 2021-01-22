Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Hank Aaron's death saddens sports world: 'We lost a legend'

News of the baseball icon's passing was met with grief

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hank Aaron was an important figure in not only baseball but the sports world, as well, and it was no surprise that his death affected so many Friday.

Aaron died at 86, his daughter told WSB-TV. As word got out, many figures from the sports world began to react on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

HANK AARON, FORMER MLB HOME RUN KING, DEAD AT 86

Aside from being a 25-time All-Star, an MVP and a three-time Gold Glove, Aaron ended his career as Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader with 755. He had taken the crown from New York Yankees great Babe Ruth and later lost it to San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982, picking up more than 97% of the vote.

After his career was over, Aaron wrote a book called "If I Had a Hammer," owned an automotive group and owned several chain restaurants.

The details behind Aaron's death were unclear. He had just received his COVID vaccine earlier this month and called on Black Americans to get their shots when it becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country," he told The Associated Press.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_