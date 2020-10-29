NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin says the Cowboys 'may be the worst team' in football

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is disappointed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Through seven weeks, the Cowboys have a 2-5 record and have lost four out of their last five games. In their last two games, Dallas scored 13 points and allowed 63 points against the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team.

On Tuesday, Irvin made an appearance on 95.7 The Game and talked about his former team.

“I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,” Irvin said. “I know the Jets haven’t won a game. Would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now? How can anybody pick the Cowboys at any time when you see what’s happening right, especially what’s going on with that defense. I don’t even know how to explain this. This is just an all-time low for my Cowboys. It hurts. The difference is, I know the Jets look bad. But the Jets were expected to look bad. The Cowboys had people really thinking, including myself, that they were ready to be Super Bowl-bound, and they’ve been a super bust.”

Irvin tweeted out on Sunday that the Cowboys “had him in the grave” after they suffered a 25-3 loss to Washington in Week 7. He also made an appearance on NFL Network and talked with former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci.

“We hear everybody’s complaining about some of the calls from the defensive coaches, and you can make the calls that are more suitable to the talent that you have on the football field,” Irvin said on NFL Network. “But these players also, there’s technique issues that they can also fix. I watched Christian Kirk (Cardinals receiver) come screaming right down the middle of the football field -- You guys, how are you letting people cross your face and get this wide open? These are not coaching issues. These are technique issues. That’s angle issues. Yes, you can fix some of those issues, and you can play better and still win the division.”

The Cowboys will face another NFC East rival when they square off against quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.